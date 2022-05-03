Gov. Lamont: We will do everything in our power to defend abortion rights in Connecticut

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The leak was first reported Monday by Politico. If the case is overturned, it would mean that it would be up to states to decide.

Connecticut lawmakers recently expanded abortion access ahead of the Supreme Court possible overturning Roe v. Wade. Gov. Ned Lamont reaffirmed that stance Monday night, saying, "I say it louder and with more resolve than ever before, we will do everything in our power to defend abortion rights in Connecticut."

There were similar sentiments from both Connecticut senators. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy both took to Twitter to express their thoughts on a possible overturn of the case.

The Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance.

President Joe Biden weighed in Tuesday. He said, "I believe that a woman's right to choose is fundamental. Roe has been the law of the land for almost 50 years and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned."

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong released a statement on the issue:

"It is impossible to overstate just how tragic and destructive this decision would be. If this decision stands, America will be immediately divided in two. States that will trust the personal and professional decisions of women and doctors, and states where craven politicians will seek to control and criminalize those choices."