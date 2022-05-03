ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gov. Lamont: We will do everything in our power to defend abortion rights in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249UF0_0fROrS6W00

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The leak was first reported Monday by Politico. If the case is overturned, it would mean that it would be up to states to decide.

Connecticut lawmakers recently expanded abortion access ahead of the Supreme Court possible overturning Roe v. Wade. Gov. Ned Lamont reaffirmed that stance Monday night, saying, "I say it louder and with more resolve than ever before, we will do everything in our power to defend abortion rights in Connecticut."

There were similar sentiments from both Connecticut senators. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy both took to Twitter to express their thoughts on a possible overturn of the case.

The Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance.

President Joe Biden weighed in Tuesday. He said, "I believe that a woman's right to choose is fundamental. Roe has been the law of the land for almost 50 years and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned."

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong released a statement on the issue:

"It is impossible to overstate just how tragic and destructive this decision would be. If this decision stands, America will be immediately divided in two. States that will trust the personal and professional decisions of women and doctors, and states where craven politicians will seek to control and criminalize those choices."

Comments / 17

DRD DRD
4d ago

Imagine if women did everything in their power to not get pregnant when they don’t want to. Only about 6 days a month a woman has a 25% chance of getting pregnant. It’s not as easy as we are led to believe.

Reply
7
Renee Mcfarlin
4d ago

Matthew 5:21- “Ye have heard that it was said by them of old time, Thou shalt not kill; and whosoever shall kill shall be in danger of the judgment:

Reply(3)
4
Carol Nannyluvs
4d ago

it is sad to think of people only coming to this state to kill a baby under some circumstances I can understand doing this but not because you choosing not to have safe sex.

Reply(4)
3
Related
News 12

Power & Politics Full Show: Discussing the Roe v. Wade draft

News 12's Walt Kane speaks with Marie Tasy, of New Jersey Right To Life, and Democratic consultant Jeannine Frisby Larue over the leaked Roe v. Wade draft. Also, Rep. Tom Malinowski discusses the leaked Roe v. Wade draft and proposed legislation that would help Ukraine during Russia's invasion of the country.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Tong
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Chris Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#The U S Supreme Court#Politico#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
News 12

News 12

72K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy