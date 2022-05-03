ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

5 suspects arrested after 7 grams of fentanyl found in Punta Gorda home

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive suspects have been arrested after the search of a home in Punta Gorda found seven grams of fentanyl Tuesday morning. According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, the search of the residence on Coco Plum was done...

WINKNEWS.com

Suspected pair of porch pirates arrested after multiple Fort Myers burglaries

Two suspects in a number of porch pirate burglaries in Fort Myers have been arrested Tuesday. The Fort Myers Police Department says it took a monthlong investigation before the two suspects, 28-year-old Fort Myers resident Reybi Gonzalez and his alleged accomplice, 31-year-old San Carlos Park resident Viviana Sotolongo Martinez were arrested in connection with the burglaries.
FORT MYERS, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Punta Gorda, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
#Law Enforcement
The Morning Hustle

Rod Wave Arrested for Strangulation in Florida

On Monday (May 1) Rod Wave was arrested in St. Petersburg on a domestic battery charge that includes strangulation. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:   Rodarius Green, otherwise known as Rod Wave, was picked up by police after a traffic stop just outside of Osceola County in Florida early Monday morning. The […]
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Bear chases down couple, dog in front of Florida home

May 2 (UPI) -- A black bear was in hot pursuit of Jason and Rachel Smith of Apopka, Fla., when they stepped outside their home with their small dog. The couple's Ring doorbell camera captured the frantic moment as the bear started chasing them down around 9:30 a.m. EDT recently.
APOPKA, FL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Action News Jax

Lake City teenager missing, endangered

Lake City, Fla. — Lake City police need your help finding Alydia Jamiya Hawkins, 16. She was last seen in the area of SW Grandview Street. She was wearing a gray sweater, black Puma slides, and brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them. She’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall,...
LAKE CITY, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Deputy Runs Over Woman on Beach

A Florida woman was taken to the hospital after accidentally being run over by a Sheriff’s deputy. The unnamed deputy was working on St. Pete Beach when the incident occurred. He was speaking to passersby on the beach when he was dispatched to another location.
FLORIDA STATE

