Blairsville, PA

BLAIRSVILLE WOMAN ACCUSED IN 2021 SHOOTING DEATH TO HEAD TO COURT FOR DIFFERENT CASE

 4 days ago

A Blairsville woman who is charged with shooting and killing her boyfriend in Burrell Township back in 2021 is due in court today for a plea hearing in a separate case. 28-year-old Matraca Lynn Vrana is due before Indiana County Judge Michael...

