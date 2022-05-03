Office demand takes off, but remains at only 66% of pre-pandemic average

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to drop after a strong Fed-driven relief rally. U.S. stock futures dropped Thursday, one day after a strong Federal Reserve-driven relief rally pushed Wall Street higher for a third straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932 points, or 2.8%, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell took a future 75 basis point interest rate increase off the table. The S&P 500 gained nearly 3%. The Nasdaq added about 3.2%. Investors on Wednesday took the Fed's widely expected 50 basis point rate hike in stride.

