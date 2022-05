LAS VEGAS – Dmitry Bivol started chasing the opportunity that awaits him Saturday night 3½ years ago. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion made it clear then that he was more than willing to drop down to the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds for the chance to face Canelo Alvarez. The ambitious Alvarez eventually made his way back to the light heavyweight division, however, which has given Bivol the type of high-profile fight he always wanted.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO