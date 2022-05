A successful mobile app manages to address its users' needs, and not everyone has access to a high-end phone or super-fast cellular data connection. A few years back, we saw Android Go arrive to help serve this niche, with lightweight apps like YouTube Go and Maps Go helping to reduce the burden of access. But this approach to software has been changing lately, and Google seems to be moving away from solutions that explicitly target lower-end use cases, instead preferring apps that are more adaptable across the board. That's just what's happening now with YouTube Go, as Google prepares to kill it off, starting this summer.

