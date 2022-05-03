Tiffin school board meeting about super search

CLEVELAND — While much of the attention during Tuesday's primary election in Ohio was focused on the races for governor and the U.S. Senate, there were a number of school levy issues on the ballot across Northeast Ohio. Here is a county-by-county look at the 28 results from school...
Students from all Monroe County public schools gathered together last week for the 2022 Monroe County Fine Arts Festival on the Monroe County Community College campus. During the day, students prepared original pieces in art, band, choir, chamber string, poetry and creative writing, drama, drumline, music therapy and video production. Many students participated.
Comments / 0