ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two taken to hospital after Uttoxeter HGV and van crash

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash left a HGV on its side and a van with a piece of wood through its windscreen. West Midlands Ambulance said it was...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Woman died trying to climb on to moving tractor

A young woman died after she tried to climb on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, an inquiry has heard. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in the accident in a field near Turiff in April last year. Her father Andrew Rennie was an eye...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

CCTV reveals shocking moment an HGV smashes into two parked cars and van at 7.30am leaving 'absolute carnage' as resident says aftermath of the crash on a quiet residential street 'was like a war zone'

This is the moment an HGV truck smashes into three vehicles on a quiet residential street, leaving behind a scene of 'absolute carnage'. Emergency services were called to the incident on Blackburn Road, Egerton at 7.30am yesterday, in which no-one was hurt, but left locals staring at what one described as 'a war zone'.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ebbw Vale: Cyclist killed when driver tried to greet him

A man cycling home from work died after a colleague drove his car up beside him to say "see you in the morning", Cardiff Crown Court has heard. Fitness enthusiast Paul Heenan, 40, cycled to work at a factory in Ebbw Vale for the first time in April 2020 because of Covid restrictions on gyms.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ambulance crew member injured in skip collision

An ambulance crew member has been injured after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lamp-post, wall and skip in Sheffield. Emergency services were called to Ecclesall Road South at about 05:00 BST on Thursday. A passenger in the ambulance, who was part of the crew, received non...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgv#Traffic Accident#Uttoxeter Hgv#A50#Rtc#Bbc West Midlands
BBC

Swansea: Tributes to motorcyclist killed in crash

Police have named the man who died in a crash in Swansea on Tuesday. Syed Asim Ali Shah, 26, from Port Talbot, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, which happened at about 19:25 BST on Heol Maes Eglwys, Cwmrhydyceirw. The 26-year-old's family said he was "the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Woman who stole a four-wheel drive on a test drive used it to repeatedly ram a prison vehicle and free her fiancé before going on the run

A 29-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to a raft of charges after she rammed a stolen car into a corrective services vehicle carrying her fiancé, helping him escape. Canberra woman Lila Rose Mary Walto faced a number of charges including using force to rescue a person in lawful custody and assaulting frontline community service providers at ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man admits killing neighbours

A 34-year-old man has admitted killing a young married couple in their home while their children slept upstairs.Collin Reeves denied the murder of Stephen and Jennifer Chapple but admitted their manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility during a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.Adam Feast QC, prosecuting, told the court the pleas were not acceptable to the Crown and there would be a trial.Mr and Mrs Chapple, who were both in their 30s, died at their home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on the evening of November 21 last year.The bearded defendant, who appeared via videolink from HMP Exeter, spoke only to enter his pleas during a hearing before Mrs Justice Cutts.Reeves, also of Dragon Rise, was remanded into custody to face trial at Bristol Crown Court on June 8 before Mr Justice Garnham.The judge told him: “Your trial date, as you know, is for June 8. You heard there is more work being undertaken by your defence team and I am sure they will be speaking to you before that date.“In the meantime you will remain in custody.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Mothers of stabbed teenagers install bleed kits in Greater Manchester

The mothers of two 16-year-old boys who were stabbed to death have joined together to install medical kits in their sons' memory. Rhamero West and Kennie Carter were killed four months apart in separate attacks in Greater Manchester. Five emergency kits have been put up, including in Stretford, where Kennie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who kept 37 animals in 'filthy' home given ban

A man has been banned from keeping animals after RSPCA inspectors found 37 animals in his home. Alan Packenham pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after the pets, including three critically-ill kittens and four dead snakes, were found in his house in Thornton, Sefton. They were living in "filthy, unhygienic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sleaford: Police treat couple's deaths as murder-suicide

The deaths of couple found dead at their home in Lincolnshire are being treated as a murder-suicide, police have said. Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered in George Street, Sleaford, on Sunday. Initial post-mortem results showed Diana Gabaliene died from strangulation and the death of Deividas Gabalis...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Holidaying woman who left dog to die in cage sentenced

A woman whose dog died after she left it alone in a cage when she went on holiday has been sentenced. Jade Roberts left her Staffordshire bull terrier Daisy at a house in Liverpool without sufficient food and water for two weeks in August 2021. The RSPCA said inspectors found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

David Ungi: Fugitive arrested in Spain over shooting death

A man wanted by police in connection with the death of an 18-year-old in 2015 has been arrested in Spain. Vincent Waddington was shot at through a car window and rammed off a motorbike in Garston, Liverpool on 14 July. David Ungi, 30, has been remanded in custody and extradition...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Peterborough burglar who tried to sell victim phone back jailed

A burglar who was caught after trying to sell a mobile phone back to a man he had stolen it from has been jailed. Maros Conka, 26, entered the victims' home in Peterborough in November 2020 as they were dealing with water damage. Five days later, Conka, of Scalford Drive,...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Redditch factory fire: Severe fire involves oxygen and propane

A Worcestershire factory has been almost completely destroyed by a fire involving oxygen and propane cylinders. At its height more than 50 firefighters were sent to the metal manufacturing business on Padgets Lane in Redditch shortly before 05:00 BST on Friday. Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ex-officer jailed after rough arrest of woman with dementia

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a woman with dementia during an arrest in June 2020. Karen Garner, then 73, was left with a broken arm, sprained wrist and a shoulder injury during the arrest by officer Austin Hopp. Footage later...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tiny Yorkie loses leg after venomous snake bite

A Yorkshire terrier has had his leg amputated after being bitten by a venomous snake in the Scottish countryside. Eight-year-old Junior was attacked by an adder while on a walk in Perthshire with owner Lucy Gordon and her two other dogs. Junior is in a critical condition after being taken...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy