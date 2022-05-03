ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham County commissioner indicted on rape charges

By Lucas Wright
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — A Cheatham County commissioner has been indicted on serious charges in connection with an incident from last year.

Commissioner Gary Binkley was indicted on charges of rape and sexual battery. It stems from an incident with a woman in September.

Binkley is facing the following charges:

  • Rape without consent (x3)
  • Rape, force/coercion
  • Sexual battery without consent

He was booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He will be arraigned in court Monday, May 9.

Binkley serves on the Cheatham County Commission, representing Ashland City, Pegram and Kingston Springs. He is currently on the Republican primary ballot where he will run against two opponents on Tuesday.

In a statement to News 2, Binkley’s attorney said, “The allegations are false. We will defend this vigorously. Mr. Binkley looks forward to his day in court.”

