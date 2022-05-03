ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine invasion made Russia's military 'significantly weaker' despite its defense budget doubling in the past 20 years, UK says

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8KFo_0fROjZzv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8RL6_0fROjZzv00
n abandoned damaged Russian tank in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 13, 2022.

Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Russian defense expenditure has grown significantly over the years, the UK said .
  • But the invasion of Ukraine has made the Russian military "significantly weaker," it said.
  • Russia's military is falling short in Ukraine, with reports describing low morale and elite troop losses.

The invasion of Ukraine has made Russia's military "significantly weaker" despite its defense budget doubling in the past 20 years, the UK said Tuesday.

"Russia's military is now significantly weakened, both materially and conceptually, as a result of its invasion of Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defence tweeted in its daily intelligence report on Russia's invasion.

"Recovering from this will be exacerbated by sanctions. This will have a lasting impact on Russia's ability to deploy conventional military force," it said.

The ministry added that while Russia's defense budget had doubled from 2005 to 2018 — with major investments made in air, land, and sea capabilities — its new equipment has not helped it to "dominate Ukraine."

In 2008, Russia's then-defense minister, Anatoliy Serdyukov, announced a major structural reorganization of the country's armed forces, calling it the New Look military modernization process.

The reorganization came after Russia's weeklong war with Georgia that same year showed that its military still lacked operational capacities, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

But since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, multiple reports have described how Russian forces were still falling short in the face of staunch Ukrainian resistance.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, told the Ukrainian news outlet The New Voice of Ukraine on Monday: "All they spent money on was to show the greatness of the Russian army in the world. Now we have seen that there is no greatness at all."

Ukraine's defense ministry also said last month that Russia was failing to recruit new troops because potential conscripts were too afraid of dying in battle.

Budanov, the intelligence chief, suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin could officially declare war on May 9 as a way to prepare for mass mobilization.

Putin is under pressure to demonstrate he can show a victory by May 9, a Russian holiday that commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 and is usually marked with a military parade in front of the Kremlin.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Financial World

Ukrainians attacked the command center of the Russian army

The commander-in-chief of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov, was wounded in Ukraine in an attack in which several high-ranking Russian officers were killed, Ukrainian media reported. Information about Gerasimov's wounding was transmitted by the German Bild, referring to Ukrainian officials. According to the adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

484K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy