Decatur, AL

Massive chicken recall: 15 tons of chicken breasts from Alabama supplier recalled

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
An Alabama-based poultry processor has issued a recall of 15 tons of ready-to-eat chicken breasts over concerns they may be undercooked, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. Wayne Farms of Decatur said...

AL.com

Alabama-based Pop’s Que and Stew recalls frozen Brunswick stew product

An Alabama-based business is recalling more than 12,000 pounds of its frozen stew products that were made without a federal inspection, federal agriculture officials said. Pop’s Que and Stew, of Opelika, Alabama, is recalling about 12,472 pounds of the Brunswick stew products made on various dates from May 2020 to May 2022. The recall includes the 30 oz. tubs containing “Pop’s HOMEMADE BRUNSWICK STEW” with sell by dates through Nov. 30, 2022, and the 59 oz. zippered plastic bags containing the Pop’s Que and Stew Brunswick stew product with no other identifying company or product information on the label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety and Inspection Service said Friday in a news release.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Wayne Farms recall expanded: Is your chicken included?

A chicken recall issued last week has expanded to include more than 585,000 pounds of products produced by Decatur-based Wayne Farms. A consumer reported that some of the products appeared undercooked, but no adverse reactions have been reported. The products were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Texas-based Bombshells restaurant and bar coming to 3 Alabama cities

A Texas-based restaurant franchise is coming to Alabama, with its first location in Huntsville. A franchise agreement has been signed between RCI Hospitality Holdings and Jerry Westlund to open three locations of Bombshells Restaurant & Bar over the next five years in Alabama. Westlund of Nashville, a hospitality entrepreneur, owns 30 nightclubs, bars and restaurants in 12 states.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Peach Truck Tour coming to Alabama: Here’s how to order your fresh peaches

A peach truck business known for delivering fresh fruit across the country will be making a series of stops across Alabama this summer. It’s the 10th year that The Peach Truck has been offering 25-pound boxes of peaches from co-founder Stephen Rose’s hometown farm in Fort Valley, Ga. He and his wife currently live in Nashville, but have been doing The Peach Truck Tour since 2012.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Huntsville metro crossed half million mark in 2021, new Census estimates say

The Rocket City keeps booming. The Huntsville metro area, the only large metro in Alabama to see rapid growth last year, passed the 500,000 mark in 2021. The Huntsville metro area, which includes Limestone and Madison counties at the northern edge of Alabama, added nearly 9,000 people in just one year, from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021. That was the most total people added by any Alabama metro area during that time.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
