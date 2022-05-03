Indicted former JEA exec sells Jacksonville Beach home

Aaron Zahn Aaron Zahn, the former CEO of JEA, faces federal conspiracy charges stemming from the botched sale of JEA. (Michael LeGrand/Credit: JEA)

Jacksonville Beach, FL — Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn has sold his Jacksonville Beach home.

Zillow.com notes the selling price as $2,375,000.

Documents were filed in federal court Monday notifying the court that Zahn and his family need to move by June.

The documents say he’ll remain in the middle district of Florida as he awaits trial.

Aaron Zahn's Jacksonville Beach home for sale. According to Zillow.com, the listing price is $2.9 million. (Credit: Google Street View)

Zahn and former JEA CFO Ryan Wannemacher are accused of conspiring to steal millions of dollars from the City of Jacksonville through the failed sale of JEA.

The two are set to go on trial in May 2023.

