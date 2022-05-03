ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indicted former JEA exec sells Jacksonville Beach home

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qeqy_0fROhuPU00
Aaron Zahn Aaron Zahn, the former CEO of JEA, faces federal conspiracy charges stemming from the botched sale of JEA. (Michael LeGrand/Credit: JEA)

Jacksonville Beach, FL — Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn has sold his Jacksonville Beach home.

Zillow.com notes the selling price as $2,375,000.

Documents were filed in federal court Monday notifying the court that Zahn and his family need to move by June.

The documents say he’ll remain in the middle district of Florida as he awaits trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vi2Og_0fROhuPU00
Aaron Zahn's Jacksonville Beach home for sale. According to Zillow.com, the listing price is $2.9 million. (Credit: Google Street View)

Zahn and former JEA CFO Ryan Wannemacher are accused of conspiring to steal millions of dollars from the City of Jacksonville through the failed sale of JEA.

The two are set to go on trial in May 2023.

SCDNReports

Florida Deputy Runs Over Woman on Beach

A Florida woman was taken to the hospital after accidentally being run over by a Sheriff’s deputy. The unnamed deputy was working on St. Pete Beach when the incident occurred. He was speaking to passersby on the beach when he was dispatched to another location.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Report: Catfish incident led to Panama City Beach shooting

Ed. Note: This story has been updated with more information from the incident report including the victim’s statement on the motive. The details of the crash were initially incorrect and have been changed to reflect the information in the incident report. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sylacauga, Ala., the teenager said he shot […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Two South Floridians Scored A Million Dollars Each Playing Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two South Floridians who played the Florida Lottery’s 500X THE CASH scratch-off game won a million dollars each. Rene Garcia, 51, of Miramar, and John Kennedy, 52, of Lantana, each chose to receive their winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000. Garcia purchased her winning ticket at a Publix on Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines. Kennedy bought his ticket at a Chevron gas station on Hypoluxo Road in Lake Worth. Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets. The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

PHOTOS: Jacksonville men arrested for street racing down JTB, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four men were arrested last week during a street racing investigation on the city’s Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Apr. 29, just after 11 p.m., officers say they spotted a Chevrolet Corvette, BMW M5, and two Nissan 370Z’s speeding onto JTB from Southside Boulevard, where they continued traveling in pairs along the middle and outside lanes of traffic.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
