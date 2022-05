Draped in deerskins, armed with a roughly hewn axe and a bow, Martin (Rasmus Bjerg) is at one with the land. He appreciatively sniffs a handful of what looks suspiciously like faeces, scans the undergrowth, before looming over his prey. He is, in his mind at least, a mighty hunter. The score, an urgent, muscular battle cry on sawing double bass, agrees with him. But his prey is a small frog, and Martin’s attempts to live on the land are doomed by the fact that he is an ordinary suburban father of two in the throes of the mother of all midlife crises.

