Carolyn Jones is not certain how old Mama Cat is, but she knows she used at least three of her nine lives before she moved into the luxury quarters she enjoys today. Mama Cat’s story with bumps in the road began in February of 2007 at Devils Lake in Michigan, where Carolyn spent summers at her cottage. When she saw a mother cat and four tiny kittens living precariously under a pile of docks next door, Carolyn went into action to feed them. When a second litter arrived that same summer, she gave them similar attention.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 8 MINUTES AGO