Rumor mill: Intel's window of opportunity for gaining some momentum on the desktop GPU market is closing, and the company knows it. Industry insiders claim Team Blue has been reaching out to its supply chain partners to accelerate the launch of its desktop Arc A-series GPUs. And best of all, the pricing could be low enough to steal some thunder from rivals Nvidia and AMD, at least in the mainstream performance segment.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO