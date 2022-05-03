ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota's Zandon is early Kentucky Derby favorite

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago
A thoroughbred owned by a Minnesotan is the early favorite to win the Kentucky Derby.

Driving the news: Bettors placing wagers ahead the Saturday race see 3-year-old Zandon as the horse to beat following the announcement of gate placements.

  • The colt's betting odds to win are 3-1.

The local angle: Zandon is owned by St. Cloud businessman Jeff Drown, co-founder of Lyon Contracting and co-owner of Trident Development. It's the developer's first time with a horse racing Churchill Downs.

  • Another horse, Zozos, is owned by Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie; it is among six horses given 20-1 odds.

The intrigue: This year's Derby "features a deep field with no true favorite," the Washington Post's Neil Greenberg notes .

  • Rival Epicenter might have come out ahead with a better spot at the starting line, he added.

What they're saying: "It's a great position to be in. I feel lucky to have the favorite. I think it's a close call between the two horses," Zandon trainer Chad Brown told the Star Tribune .

