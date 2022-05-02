ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Two in Top 20 for USD Entering Final Day at Summit League Championships

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWTON, Kan. – South Dakota moved up and down the leaderboard in Monday's round but ended back in eighth place after day two at the Summit League Championships. The Coyotes shot a 302 as a team on Monday, and currently sit eight strokes behind the next two teams above them in...

KTUL

Golf analyst David Feherty speaks highly of Southern Hills ahead of PGA

TULSA, Okla. — He hasn't been here since the 2007 PGA Championship, but golf analyst David Feherty remembers Southern Hills well. I talked with Feherty about the upcoming PGA, Tiger and Phil, his pick to win, and his traveling roadshow "David Feherty: Off Tour," which stops at the Hard Rock May 19.
TULSA, OK
The Star Democrat

McIlroy looks to further success

POTOMAC (AP) — Wearing black rain pants on a soggy, foggy Wednesday morning, Rory McIlroy still had a bounce in his step and plenty of reasons to smile as he chatted with reporters, signed autographs and posed for selfies outside…
POTOMAC, MD
Reuters

McIlroy confident ahead of Wells Fargo title defence

May 4 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday that his final-round charge at the Masters has given him a confidence boost ahead of his return to competition this week in Potomac, Maryland where he is the defending champion at the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy capped a closing 64 at...
POTOMAC, MD
Golf Channel

Watch: Marc Leishman nearly hits Corey Conners with bladed bunker shot

Maybe if they are partners at Quail Hollow later this year, Corey Conners will take one for the team. But as playing competitors at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, the Canadian instinctively dodged Marc Leishman’s errant bunker shot on Thursday. Leishman, in greenside bunker on the par-3 17th...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Wells Fargo Championship fantasy golf rankings, picks: Expert says back Rory McIlroy, fade Abraham Ancer

Rory McIlroy headlines a strong field of PGA Tour players who will start to gear up for the PGA Championship at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. The event tees off Thursday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, which is filling in while usual host Quail Hollow preps for the Presidents Cup. McIlroy has won the event three times, but not on this course, which last hosted a PGA Tour event in 2018. Still, the Northern Irishman is listed as the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Wells Fargo Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. No player has won consecutive Well Fargo titles, but McIlroy shot 64 in his most recent round, tying a Sunday Masters record to finish as runner-up. Corey Conners (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1) are among the other favorites from the Wells Fargo Championship 2022 field.
Comments / 0

