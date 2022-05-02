Two in Top 20 for USD Entering Final Day at Summit League Championships

Rory McIlroy headlines a strong field of PGA Tour players who will start to gear up for the PGA Championship at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. The event tees off Thursday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, which is filling in while usual host Quail Hollow preps for the Presidents Cup. McIlroy has won the event three times, but not on this course, which last hosted a PGA Tour event in 2018. Still, the Northern Irishman is listed as the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Wells Fargo Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. No player has won consecutive Well Fargo titles, but McIlroy shot 64 in his most recent round, tying a Sunday Masters record to finish as runner-up. Corey Conners (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1) are among the other favorites from the Wells Fargo Championship 2022 field.

