Chef T shares recipes for delicious Mother’s Day dishes

By Colleen Guerry, Hazelmarie Anderson
 4 days ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Mother’s Day is right around the corner, but trying to find the perfect gift for the mom(s) in your life can be stressful. Why not give her a culinary creation worthy of a queen?

One of the New River Valley’s favorite chefs, Torrece ‘Chef T’ Gregoire, has been on Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” published her own book, and run multiple restaurants across the country.

On top of that, she is one of the three remaining contestants on the latest episode of “ Big Restaurant Bet, ” which is airing on the Food Network on Tuesday, May 3.

Chef T joins WFXR News ahead of ‘Big Restaurant Bet’ premiere

Chef T and WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spent the morning in the ‘Community Kitchen’ to whip up some stress-free recipes for Mother’s Day brunch that everyone is sure to enjoy.

Frittata

  • 12 eggs
  • 1/3 cup of heavy cream
  • 3 cups of assorted cooked vegetables
    • If you’re starting with raw vegetables, you will need 4-5 cups because they will cook down
  • 2 cups or 8 ounces of grated or crumbled cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt and pepper
  • Other seasonings

Directions:

Whisk, but don’t overbeat, the eggs. Mix that with the cream, salt, pepper, and any other seasonings to make the frittata base.

Place the cooked vegetables in a greased casserole dish, add the frittata base, sprinkle on the cheese, then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until golden.

Brown sugar bacon

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup of light brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons of smoked paprika
  • Freshly-ground black pepper
  • 1 pound of thick-cut bacon

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Position the racks in the top and bottom of the oven. Line two rimmed baking sheets with foil and set the cooling racks into the baking sheets.

Using your fingers, crumble the brown sugar, smoked paprika, and several grinds of black pepper together on a plate. Dredge the bacon on both sides in the brown sugar mixture, rubbing them so the sugar adheres. Arrange the slices on the racks so they’re not touching.

Bake until the bacon is crisp and caramelized, flipping the slices and rotating the baking sheets from top to bottom halfway through, which should take about 20 minutes in total. Let the slices cool on the racks, turning them once or twice so they don’t stick.

Here is a list of popular Mother’s Day flowers and what they represent

Cereal milk French toast with bacon praline syrup

Ingredients:

  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup of heavy cream
  • 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon of salt
  • 1/2 cup of your favorite cereal (crushed)
  • 1/4 cup of chopped pecans
  • 8 slices of brioche bread, Texas toast, or challah bread
  • 1 bottle of caramel
  • 3-4 slices of chopped bacon, chopped

Directions:

In a shallow bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla, crushed cereal, and salt until blended.

Heat a griddle coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Dip both sides of the bread in the egg/cereal mixture, place it on the griddle, and toast it for three or four minutes on each side or until golden brown. Then, serve it with bacon praline syrup.

For the bacon praline, render the bacon, reserve the bacon grease, add the bacon to caramel, and heat it.

White grape popsicle mimosa

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup of sugar
  • 1/3 cup of water
  • 2 cups of your favorite fruit juice, nectar, or puree, such as watermelon, grapefruit, or pineapple
  • Champagne
  • Ice-pop sticks

Directions:

In a small saucepan, bring the sugar and water to a boil over high, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Transfer that to a bowl and refrigerate until cool, which should take about 30 minutes.

Stir in the juice; pour the mixture into ice-pop molds; insert ice-pop sticks; and freeze until solid, which should take about six hours.

