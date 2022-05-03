ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 new Twin Cities restaurants to try

By Audrey Kennedy
It's been a busy last few weeks for restaurant openings in the Twin Cities. No need to wait — here are some new eateries you can try now.

Boludo El 38 : Argentinian pizza restaurant Boludo has swapped its tiny south Minneapolis storefront for a larger 25-seat building just around the corner.

CrunCheese : They may look like corn dogs, but Dinkytown's gourmet Korean hot dog restaurant takes a unique spin on the classic with flavors like potato hot dog, rice cake and squid ink.

Gus Gus : This St. Paul bar and bistro has a little bit of everything, including sea bass, giant burgers and fancy gold-wrapped jello shots .

Kalsada : The modern Filipino restaurant in St. Paul serves brunch from sister-spot Cafe Astoria in the morning, and transitions to a full-service bar and restaurant for dinner.

Burnt Chicken : After gaining popularity as a food truck, the fried chicken pop-up now has a yearlong residency at North Loop's First Draft taproom.

Love Pizza : Golden Valley's latest pizza joint has two signature pizzas: coal-fired and a square-cut, extra-crispy bar pie. Tip: Try the limited-edition MBR meatballs, from a 110-year-old secret family recipe.

