Urbandale, IA

It's Urbandale's lucky ZIP day

By Jason Clayworth
 4 days ago

Today shares the same numerical date as one of Urbandale's ZIP codes, 50322.

  • It's the first time in a century that one of the city's ZIPs matches the date, city spokesperson Derek Zarn tells Axios.

Why it matters: Urbandale is giving away special commemorative post cards in recognition of the date, while supplies last.

Pick yours up: City Hall, 3600 86th St., 8am-5pm.

In our recurring feature "Ask Axios," readers send us questions about Des Moines and we try to answer them. Question: "Any idea why in the heck the most dense city in the state doesn't have scooters yet, but sprawling Waukee does? Just do not understand what the hold up is downtown," writes reader David Jennings of Des Moines. Answer: There isn't any "political appetite" by the Des Moines City Council to allow shared electric scooters without ordinances in place to regulate them, said Jeremy Lewis, executive director of the Street Collective.State of play: While electric scooter companies have expressed interest...
Des Moines metro property owners have more options to fund home improvements this year.What's happening: Des Moines is kicking off a new cycle of Block Challenge Grants next month. The grant program, which helps pay for exterior home repairs, was rolled out in 2020 in four neighborhoods and expanded citywide last year. It requires that homeowners apply with a team of neighbors to make more impactful improvements along blocks. The city provides up to a 50% matching grant of up to $2,500 per household.What else: Des Moines-based Neighborhood Finance Corporation (NFC) also launched a forgivable loan program for home improvements in Urbandale last year.Of note: Most homeowners can qualify for at least some of the incentives, regardless of their income level.Extra assistance is also available to help lower-income homeowners pay down payments or matches required for the Block Challenge Grants.What they're saying: Des Moines is trying to be proactive and encourage citywide home improvements to help avoid blight, City Councilperson Linda Westergaard told Axios last week.What's ahead: Applications for the Block Challenge Grants begin May 1.
Running a city is a gargantuan task, but Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie said he starts his work day in bite-size pieces.State of play: Cownie tells Axios he begins his mornings with a temperature check from city staff on what he needs to know — whether it's an emergency at City Hall or an issue at a local park. "You do have touchstones ... what's going on in the city today?"Axios asked Des Moines' five-term mayor about his morning routine:⏰ Wake up: 7am. He looks at his phone first thing "unfortunately or fortunately, depending on how we look at it."🍌 Breakfast: A big glass of water and a banana. If he goes out, he stops at Zanzibar and picks up coffee or Mexican hot chocolate. "That's one of the places I go because it's just a walk down the street."🗞️ What he's reading: The Huffington Post, the Des Moines Register newspaper and sports news.
After we published the lineup of upcoming curb shopping opportunities in the metro Monday, Des Moines reader Mary Humphrey asked us: "Why do the suburbs have a spring clean-up pick up day but Des Moines has to deliver the trash to a SCRUB site?"Context: Des Moines' Spring Cleanup to Reduce Urban Blight (SCRUB) events take place the third Saturday of each month between March and November this year.Items must be delivered to designated spots rather than being left on curbs.Answer: DSM's nine SCRUB days cost the city a total of about $250,000, paid mostly by residential trash bills, Public Works director Jonathan Gano told Axios last week.A one-time suburban-style curb collection is estimated to cost $750,000, Gano said.The bottom line: SCRUB days are most efficient for DSM, which has more than 900 miles of roadways.Of note: Scavenging is not permitted at Des Moines SCRUB events.
Go curb shopping for free across the Des Moines metro

Urbandale's monthlong Spring Clean-up effort starts Monday, just ahead of multiple others in the metro.Why it matters: It's a thrilling time for the metro's thrift crowd who can find useful goods for free, and it saves items from the dump. That's a win-win. How it works: Urbandale's cleanups take place in certain zones over four weeks.On each zone's collection week, residents are asked to put discarded items out on their curbs by 6am Monday.Plan a treasure hunt: Here's a rundown of some upcoming area cleanup days across the metro.Clive: May 7 (West of I-80/35).Norwalk: May 16.Windsor Heights: May 21.West Des Moines: June 6-10.Reminder: Be respectful and tidy up. Nobody wants junk scattered in their yards or streets. A few curbs in Clive Friday, just ahead of a Saturday spring cleanup covering the eastern side of the city. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios Map courtesy of the city of Urbandale
You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
Casey's is going all in on the "smokes and cokes" model at its newest Des Moines convenience store.Driving the news: The more than 3,300-square-foot store at 3121 Forest Avenue, near Drake University, held its grand opening Friday.What's new: The store doesn't sell gas, but expect hot pizza, drinks and quick snacks.The big picture: Convenience stores like Casey's have been experimenting with diversifying their store operations and becoming less dependent on fuel. Instead, they're taking advantage of their quick service and popular locations.Yes, but: Don't expect Casey's to stray far away from its profitable fuel model anytime soon.What's next: Casey's is opening another store this week at 3401 Ingersoll Avenue, which will replace the former Price Chopper gas station. Fuel will be sold there.
A significant number of single-family homeowners in Des Moines could construct additional homes or turn outbuildings like garages into guest houses under a zoning change that goes before the City Council Monday.Why it matters: If approved, residential density would increase.Affordable housing options would expand, and it could help those caring for seniors in multi-generational family settings, AARP Iowa state director Brad Anderson tells Axios.Catch up fast: Accessory household units (AHUs) include alley flats and other dwellings that are attached or adjacent to a home.City zoning limits AHUs to specific districts, which are generally located in higher density areas where multi-housing...
503 Cocktail Lab + Tasting Room bar director Jake Humburg was named Iowa's top mixologist in the Iowa Restaurant Association's annual Mixology Championships last week.Zoom in: "Between the Frames" is one of four drinks Humburg made in the competition, which included a $1,000 prize. The cocktail has Templeton rye, blanc vermouth, fig jam, kumquat, black tea, hopped-lemon bitters and MSG.Drink it: Three of the drinks are on the Lab's menu at 503 Locust St. in Des Moines.Open Tuesday-Thursday 4pm-9pm; Friday and Saturday 4pm-11pm. "Between the Frames," one of last week's winning drinks. Photo courtesy of 503 Cocktail Lab + Tasting Room
The Des Moines Mayor's Annual Ride could help make flats less of a headache in the future.State of play: Proceeds from the 2022 ride will help expand the number of Fixit stations along the city's trail system.There are already eight in place, and the goal is to add at least two more. They each cost about $4,000 to buy and install.Take part: The 20-mile fundraiser starts at 10am, April 30 at Principal Park.Register early for $35, or pay $50 on-site. Kids ages 5-17 pay $5. Other perks: Registration also includes: An entry to win a Giant Contend 3 road bike.A discount to the April 30 Iowa Cubs home game against Indianapolis.A free drink at a post-event celebration at Confluence Brewing Company.
Having a good time in the Des Moines metro is easily accomplished for little or no money. Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are a few ideas under $25.🥾 Park itThere are 76 city parks and dozens of others across the metro — most of which are open year-round. Grab a baguette and some cheese and enjoy the beauty of places like the historic rose garden at Greenwood Park.Hike or bike hundreds of miles of metro-area recreation trails.Go skateboarding at Lauridsen Skatepark.🕺 Get into the grooveFree summer concerts are a big deal in...
The Urban Loop in Urbandale has attracted more than 30 developments — from new workplaces and homes to restaurants — to the area over the last four years, according to a project map published by the city.The intrigue: Hundreds of acres of developable land are still in play. Catch up fast: Urbandale rebranded the area as the "Urban Loop" in 2017. It's about 4 square miles around the 90-degree turn of Interstate 35/80.It was previously known as "Rider Corner," in recognition of the nearby Rider Coal Mine that closed decades ago.Driving the development: Derek Zarn, a spokesperson for the city, credits new interchanges added since 2018 that provide easier access to hundreds of acres of land.The city has seven interchange access points to I-35/80, more than any other metro community.The bottom line: Expect to hear more economic engines revving from this loop. The Urban Loop (in blue) runs along Interstate 35/80 between Merle Hay and Hickman roads. Map courtesy of the city of Urbandale
Despite the pandemic, employment in the Des Moines metro grew 1.4% between February 2019-2022, according to a labor analysis by Iowa State economics professor Peter Orazem.Yes, but: That growth masks a large transfer of jobs between sectors — notably a steep employment decline for Des Moines' leisure and hospitality industry, Orazem said. Why it matters: It signals a slower recovery for local restaurants, bars and hotels as they compete with other fast-growing industries, like e-commerce, per Orazem.State of play: Des Moines' market share of warehouse and "Amazon shipping-type jobs" has dramatically increased since 2019 — jumping by nearly 26% in...
Des Moines City Council is considering a noise control ordinance today that would require some Lauridsen Amphitheater concerts to end by 9pm.Why it matters: Some nearby residents have complained about noise.Yes, but: Music supporters have warned that over-regulating sound in the space could stifle its community benefit. Catch up fast: The $13 million amphitheater at Water Works Park was completed in 2019 and can hold as many as 25,000 people.The city approved "sound permit zones" late last year to control noise in certain districts, but the venue area was not included in one of the zones. State of play: Lauridsen...
A family dispute could put Noah's Ark out of business, according to a recent court filing from the longtime Des Moines restaurant's management. Catch up fast: Noah Lacona, who started the restaurant in 1947, died five years ago. A faction of Lacona's family, who represents a trust that owns the...
The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce is hosting a summit this month aimed at helping people of color who want to start a business or expand their existing operation.Driving the news: The Black & Brown Business Summit, which launched in 2021, offers business training and mentorship to people of color. This year's event runs April 21-22, and includes a pitch competition, as well as sessions that cover everything from marketing to scaling a business.Why it matters: People of color face disproportionate hardships when it comes to opening new businesses.Iowa has also consistently ranked in the bottom half of the...
A second attempt to contract out the first part of a $125 million water recreation trails project in central Iowa has fallen flat.Why it matters: Bidding already failed once for the inaugural piece of the Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON) project. Project officials didn't receive any bids late last year, and City Councilperson Joe Gatto warned in January that finances could unravel if this latest bidding process is unsuccessful.Catch up fast: The project, which has been in planning stages for years, would create amenities like boat launches and whitewater runs for paddling throughout a 150-mile network of creeks and rivers...
Feeling winded? Iowa gusts have been a bit fiercer than normal this last month.Why it matters: It's hard to enjoy those rare, amicable Midwest spring days when the wind is trying push you all the way to Chicago. State of play: The average wind speed at Des Moines Airport has been 12.4 miles per hour so far this year, said Andrew Ansorge, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines.That speed is on the higher end of a 30-year analysis, Ansorge said.April, which is typically one of the state's windiest months, saw five wind advisories and one warning this year. There weren't any in 2021.Yes, but: While the speeds have ticked up a little this year, winds haven't strayed far enough to cause any alarm. The last time the winds were this bad was in 2016, so pretty recently, Ansorge said.Wind will it stop? Not soon. It's expected to pick up again at the end of the week.
Data: Iowa Legal Aid; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosIowa Legal Aid expects evictions to near record levels this year as tenants find themselves without safety nets, due to the loss of emergency COVID-19 aid.Driving the news: The state is on track to reach 17,600 evictions in 2022, Nick Smithberg, president of the legal nonprofit that helps low-income Iowans, told Axios.State of play: Back in 2019, Iowa evictions reached a record of more than 18,000. But numbers dampened in 2020 and 2021 as a federal eviction moratorium and pandemic aid, like rental assistance, helped keep people in their homes. That's ending now, however."The...
Welp. It's that day your high school principal warned your parents about.Maybe you're a bit of a rebel and partake in the devil's cabbage, also known as James Bong, also known as staying high-drated.However you choose to spend your 4-20, nourishing yourself with some cheap and delicious local food should be a part of it.Here are a few of our top tasty picks:Birria tacos from Nina's Tacos Birria tacos from Nina's Tacos. Photo: Linh Ta/AxiosThese thick beefy tacos are a hearty start to lounging around all day. They’re dipped in a stew and then fried in their juices — giving...
