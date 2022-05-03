ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

7 upcoming events in NW Arkansas

By Maxwell Millington
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 4 days ago

Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are the top seven events happening in NWA starting this spring.

1. Fresh Grass

What: Music lovers gather for a two-day celebration of bluegrass and progressive roots tunes that include family-friendly activities, local eateries, retail vendors, artist merchandise and live performances.

Details: May 20-21 at The Momentary in Bentonville.

C0st: Single-day tickets for Friday are $75 and $90 for Saturday. Other ticket packages are available here .

2. Bentonville Bike Fest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWXOU_0fROfcGi00
Photo courtesy of Bentonville Bike Fest

What: Bentonville Bike Fest is the quintessential event for bikers and outdoor enthusiasts. The event's lineup includes dirt jump shows, biking competitions and live music.

Details: The main festival area is located at 1019 SE 8th St, Bentonville , and it runs from June 17-19.

C0st: Admission is free. But some events like Enduro and Women Shred require tickets .

3. Northwest Arkansas Pride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOunL_0fROfcGi00
Photo courtesy of NWA Equality

What: The festivities at NWA Pride feature local vendors, entertainment, and a trans awareness march; followed by a parade.

  • An 18+ event, Glitterville will be hosted at George's Majestic Lounge. Proceeds of each ticket go towards the production of NWA Pride.

Details: June 18 at Dickson Street & West Avenue in Fayetteville.

C0st: Information about registration for the parade and festival is available here . Glitterville tickets start at $20.

4. Bentonville Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351yPt_0fROfcGi00
2021 Bentonville Film Festival. Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images for BFFoundation

What: Sponsored by Academy Award-winner Geena Davis , the Bentonville Film Festival amplifies diversity and inclusion in all forms of media.

Details: Virtual showings run from June 22–July 3 and in-person events will be hosted from June 22–June 26 in downtown Bentonville .

C0st: Tickets to the virtual festival are $175. The in-person pass costs $250. Both can be purchased here .

5. Fayetteville Roots Festival

What: This multi-genre music festival includes film screenings, live radio broadcasts, workshops, live art, and food from local farmers and restaurants.

Details: Roots Festival is from Aug. 25-27. Musical performances will take place throughout downtown Fayetteville at the public library event center, the Fayetteville Town Center, and Roots HQ on the Avenue.

C0st: Prices range from $25- $339. Early bird tickets are on sale here .

6. Ozark Arts & Crafts Festivals

What: Art lovers in the land of the Ozarks gather in a family-friendly setting where attendees can indulge in local food, retail, and arts and crafts from across the region.

Details: The Fayetteville festival is Oct. 13-15 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and the Springdale festival is Oct 14-15 at the NWA Convention Center.

C0st: Admission and festival parking are free.

7. Bikes Blues & BBQ

What: This charity motorcycle rally aids underserved members of the NWA community.

  • Bikes, Blues, and BBQ has donated $3 million+ to local charities since its inception.

Details: The rally begins on Oct. 5 and ends Oct. 8 in Rogers. Check here to view each ride map.

C0st: Free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgOns_0fROfcGi00 Photo courtesy of Bikes, Blues, and BBQ

Comments / 0

Related
Axios NW Arkansas

NWA hotels heat up for September events

Data: Axios research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIf you prefer watching golf over music, you'll end up paying more for a hotel room in September, an Axios Northwest Arkansas analysis shows.Driving the news: Last week, organizers announced the three-day Format festival will be held in Bentonville from Sept. 23-25, overlapping with the Walmart NW Arkansas LPGA Championship in Rogers. As many as 10,000 people are expected to attend the Format festival. Attendance at the LPGA event is estimated to hit up to 20,0000 people.The big picture: Event promoters usually strike deals with hoteliers to get preferred rates for dates of an event....
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

3 things to do this weekend in NW Arkansas

Craft your best weekend in NW Arkansas. Here are three ideas:Bentonville First Friday — Free, family-friendly festival with music, food and local vendors. 11am-9pm on Friday, May 6 at the downtown square.The Little Craft Show — Shop crafts from local vendors. 11am-6pm on Saturday, May 7 at the Shiloh Square Pavilion in downtown Springdale.Bentonville GeekCon — The Bentonville Public Library is hosting a series of geeky events, like a superhero training camp for kids and a dungeons and dragons demo for adults. 10am-1pm on Saturday, May 8, at the Bentonville Public Library.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Eagle 106.3

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have In Arkansas?

Do you know how many dogs you can legally have in Arkansas? What about Texas?. We are all dog lovers correct? I have two silly boxers named Haus and Deisel. But these questions came upon in one of your meetings. How many dogs can you have in Arkansas? What about in Texas? Here is a picture of my two dogs Haus is the big brindle one.
TEXARKANA, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas homes and roads flooded

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Heavy rain flooded homes and roads in Northwest Arkansas Thursday morning. Rain and storms can be expected through the evening. Dozens of roads, including state highways, are flooded in Benton and Washington Counties. The acting mayor of Tontitown made an official Declaration of Emergency. We've been...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geena Davis
Axios NW Arkansas

Breakfast biscuits come to Bentonville

You can't see it, but jelly is hiding in there. Photo: Alex Golden/AxiosThere are new biscuits in town.What's happening: Delta Biscuit Co., a food truck that moved to Bentonville from Little Rock earlier this month, is serving up serious biscuit breakfast sandwiches.The menu includes items like the Dr. Jones, a biscuit with fried chicken, bacon jam and pimento cheese.The verdict: The Madness — eggs, cheese, sausage and jelly on a biscuit — is a classic done right totally worth the $9. The biscuit melts in your mouth, and the whole sandwich hit the spot.These are on the large side and make for a solid breakfast. Also, fair warning that they're a bit messy — I wouldn't recommend walking and eating.When and where: 7am-1pm Wednesday through Saturday at 900 S. Main St. in Bentonville.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas hosts Steel Horse motorcycle rally

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Steel Horse motorcycle rally is roaring back into Fort Smith. Organizers estimated about 130,000 people attended last year's rally. They believe it brought $19.6 million into the local economy. More than 70 vendors will be at the event this year. Dennis Snow, rally founder...
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Arts Crafts#Arts And Crafts#Nwa#C0st
Axios NW Arkansas

Pricey Ark-Mex comes to Bentonville

I don't turn down tacos and margaritas under any circumstance. Naturally, I had to try out the newly opened Bentonville Taco and Tamale Co. on the Bentonville Square.On the menu: The restaurant serves what it calls "Ark-Mex" — Tex-Mex with Arkansas influences.Think tacos, enchiladas and nachos with a twist — like the Ark-Mex enchiladas you can get topped with beef chili or the sweet potato delta tamale. There's also a dessert menu with ice cream, cake and pie.The verdict: The food holds up, but not for the price. Dinner for two with queso, two margaritas, fish tacos (you get two) with rice and beans and chicken fajitas ran up a tab of $90 after tax and tip. The amount of meat in each dish was also less than you'd expect, which left me feeling a bit robbed.When and where: 11am-9pm Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and 11am-10pm Saturday and Sunday at 101 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Community theater organization reinvents itself

The Arts Center of the Ozarks has left the building. The longtime NWA nonprofit has a new name, a new direction — and no venue.What's happening: Art One Presents, which rebranded from Arts Center of the Ozarks last year, is back to live theater productions since it put performances on hold because of the pandemic.The organization maintains office space in Springdale but sold its venue, which it had operated out of since 1972, in 2020. Now. it instead has the flexibility to host performances anywhere in NWA, executive director Anne Jackson tells Axios.It's looking to expand its reach to all...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-try rooftop bars in Northwest Arkansas

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits. 1. The Preacher's SonDetails: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.Address: 201 N.W. A St. The rooftop of The Preacher's Son. Worth Sparkman/ Axios2. Feed and FollyDetails: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).Address: 110 S. College Ave. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Feed and Folly3. Dickson Street PubDetails: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.Address: 303 W. Dickson St. Photo courtesy of Dickson Street Pub
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
Axios NW Arkansas

Razorback Regional Greenway getting a makeover

The current zero-mile post. Photo: Worth Sparkman/AxiosThe Razorback Regional Greenway is getting a new look.What's happening: A series of updates to the trail's brand (it's look, typography, logo and signage) including the wayfinding maps, will be happening all year, according to the Razorback Greenway Alliance.Why it matters: The greenway has its different brand and signage determined by the cities it passes through. The new design will tie everything together visually, make the trails easier to navigate and help with marketing outside of NWA. Flashback: The alliance was formed in 2020. It's meant to drive jurisdictional collaboration with Bella Vista, Bentonville, Rogers, Lowell, Springdale, Johnson and Fayetteville so the greenway has a regional presence. Yes, and: When it was dedicated in 2015, the full length of the greenway was 36 miles. Additions to both the north and south of the trail system have since made it 40 miles. That's why wayfinding markers need to be updated. What's next: A soft launch of the brand refresh will happen on May 7 at Springdale's Shiloh Square during the bi-annual Square 2 Square bike ride.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

How weather, national conflicts are impacting Arkansas farmers

LONOKE, Ark. — Rex Barnhill knows the fields he's standing in well as he's been farming for nearly four decades. "I'm not a long range forecaster but I do keep my eye on it, and eventually it's going to clear off and we'll have a decent summer," Barnhill, co-owner of Barnhill Orchards in Lonoke, said. "You make your plan and you work your plan, and you adjust your plan as you go."
LONOKE, AR
THV11

Multiple horses representing Arkansas at Kentucky Derby

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — For John Ortiz, horse racing is a family affair. When you consider how big this weekend is for the sport, it's easy to see why they're excited. "I saw my dad yesterday at the racetrack with me and his eyes lit up, and he's so excited," Ortiz said. "He's like a kid in the candy shop."
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
111
Followers
36
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy