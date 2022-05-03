7 upcoming events in NW Arkansas
Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.
Here are the top seven events happening in NWA starting this spring.
1. Fresh Grass
What: Music lovers gather for a two-day celebration of bluegrass and progressive roots tunes that include family-friendly activities, local eateries, retail vendors, artist merchandise and live performances.
Details: May 20-21 at The Momentary in Bentonville.
C0st: Single-day tickets for Friday are $75 and $90 for Saturday. Other ticket packages are available here .
2. Bentonville Bike FestPhoto courtesy of Bentonville Bike Fest
What: Bentonville Bike Fest is the quintessential event for bikers and outdoor enthusiasts. The event's lineup includes dirt jump shows, biking competitions and live music.
Details: The main festival area is located at 1019 SE 8th St, Bentonville , and it runs from June 17-19.
C0st: Admission is free. But some events like Enduro and Women Shred require tickets .
3. Northwest Arkansas PridePhoto courtesy of NWA Equality
What: The festivities at NWA Pride feature local vendors, entertainment, and a trans awareness march; followed by a parade.
- An 18+ event, Glitterville will be hosted at George's Majestic Lounge. Proceeds of each ticket go towards the production of NWA Pride.
Details: June 18 at Dickson Street & West Avenue in Fayetteville.
C0st: Information about registration for the parade and festival is available here . Glitterville tickets start at $20.
4. Bentonville Film Festival2021 Bentonville Film Festival. Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images for BFFoundation
What: Sponsored by Academy Award-winner Geena Davis , the Bentonville Film Festival amplifies diversity and inclusion in all forms of media.
Details: Virtual showings run from June 22–July 3 and in-person events will be hosted from June 22–June 26 in downtown Bentonville .
C0st: Tickets to the virtual festival are $175. The in-person pass costs $250. Both can be purchased here .
5. Fayetteville Roots Festival
What: This multi-genre music festival includes film screenings, live radio broadcasts, workshops, live art, and food from local farmers and restaurants.
Details: Roots Festival is from Aug. 25-27. Musical performances will take place throughout downtown Fayetteville at the public library event center, the Fayetteville Town Center, and Roots HQ on the Avenue.
C0st: Prices range from $25- $339. Early bird tickets are on sale here .
6. Ozark Arts & Crafts Festivals
What: Art lovers in the land of the Ozarks gather in a family-friendly setting where attendees can indulge in local food, retail, and arts and crafts from across the region.
Details: The Fayetteville festival is Oct. 13-15 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and the Springdale festival is Oct 14-15 at the NWA Convention Center.
C0st: Admission and festival parking are free.
7. Bikes Blues & BBQ
What: This charity motorcycle rally aids underserved members of the NWA community.
- Bikes, Blues, and BBQ has donated $3 million+ to local charities since its inception.
Details: The rally begins on Oct. 5 and ends Oct. 8 in Rogers. Check here to view each ride map.
C0st: Free!Photo courtesy of Bikes, Blues, and BBQ
