Pennsylvania will likely see an influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortions here if Roe v. Wade is overturned, experts and advocates warn. The big picture: Abortion will remain legal in the state for the immediate future if the ruling is reversed. But the subsequent patchwork of state laws that would then govern the procedure could drive people seeking abortions to travel to Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO