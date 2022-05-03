Man, 26, dies after Clearwater shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead in Clearwater.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of LaSalle Street.

Police said a man suffered injuries and was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Further information was not immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.