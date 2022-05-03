ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Multiple Valley concerts part of Live Nation $25 ticket week

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — People can get tickets to some of the hottest concerts in the Valley for only $25 as part of a Live Nation promotion starting this week. Live Nation’s Concert Week promotion begins Wednesday at 7...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Live Nation is offering $25 tickets for 3,700 shows including Alicia Keys and Backstreet Boys

Music fans rejoice, your favorite artists are back live in concert, and now’s your chance to see them without breaking the bank.Last Thursday, Live Nation announced that $25 tickets will return for 2022 during its annual Concert Week sale. The bargain tickets are available exclusively between May 4 and May 10.The weeklong program celebrates an exciting year back for live music and the range of discounted tickets for small gigs, stadium tours, and theater performances marks the kick-off of the summer concert season.More than 3,700 shows across North America this year will be ticketed at just $25 – including fees...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert showcases tattooed body in stunning custom outfit

Miranda Lambert had her fans giddy with excitement on Tuesday when she shared a gorgeous new photo to mark the upcoming release of her new album, Palomino. The country music singer posed in a desert setting, looking down to the ground while tipping her hat. Miranda looked flawless wearing a custom checked shirt with silver embellished epaulets and a black cowboy hat by Daniel Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
ABC13 Houston

American country music singer, songwriter Mickey Gilley dies at 86, according to Mayor of Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Country music artist Mickey Gilley dies at 86 years old, according to Mayor of Pasadena Jeff Wagner. Since 1957, the Mississippi native has been creating music based on the sound of Louisiana's rhythm and blues. Gilley grew up surrounded by the influence of music with his two famous cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart.
PASADENA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Pitbull
Person
Keith Urban
American Songwriter

The Heavier Meaning Behind Aerosmith’s 1989 Hit “Janie’s Got a Gun”

Written by Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and bassist Tom Hamilton, “Janie’s Got a Gun” covered more serious subject matter than any of the band’s previous more hedonistic rock. The third single off the band’s 10th album, Pump in 1989, “Janie’s Got a Gun” was released on Nov. 8, 1989 and went to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Aerosmith the first Grammy award of their career for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Alana Haim Cover Powerline’s Song From A Goofy Movie By Audience Request

Last week during HAIM’s tour stop at Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, noted A Goofy Movie Stan Alana Haim responded to a fan request by covering the Goofy Movie song “I2I.” (For context, “I2I,” pronounced “Eye To Eye,” was performed by Tevin Campbell as the character Powerline, who performs with Goofy and Max at a concert in Los Angeles at the 1995 animated movie’s end.) For even more context, the Licorice Pizza star has talked about her love for A Goofy Movie many times in the past, telling Vice in January: “People make fun of me, but my favorite movie is A Goofy Movie. If you haven’t seen it, you need to watch A Goofy Movie. It’s the best movie of all time.” Watch a snippet of HAIM’s “I2I” cover below.
PHOENIX, AZ
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: ZZ Top

Who the heck is ZZ Top? Who names their child ZZ? What do those Z’s stand for?. These are popular—and reasonable—questions for anyone first encountering the Texas blues sounds of the popular rock band. When a band is named after what sounds like a person’s name, then it’s of course normal to wonder who that person is.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Mickey Gilley, Country Star Whose Texas Club Was Backdrop for ‘Urban Cowboy,’ Dies at 86

Click here to read the full article. Mickey Gilley, the country singer-songwriter who crossed over into mainstream pop culture after his club was featured as the backdrop of 1980’s “Urban Cowboy,” died in Branson, Mo. on Saturday. He was 86 years old. News of Gilley’s death was confirmed by his management at 117 Entertainment Group. The musician had recently completed a road tour, performing in ten shows through April. “He passed peacefully with his family and close friends by his side,” according to a statement by his representation. Credited with popularizing the Urban Cowboy movement, Gilley’s music, including hit songs like “Stand...
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Live Nation#Citi#Killers#Onerepublic#Wiz Khalifa Logic#Mesa Arts Center
MY 103.5

Totally Epic! Maroon 5 is Bringing World Tour to Montana

This is definitely going to be one of the biggest concerts this year in Montana, and you don't want to miss it!. Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum American pop rock band, Maroon 5 has announced a Montana tour date. Maroon 5 is bringing their World Tour to Billings, Montana on Monday, August 8, 2022. The show will take place at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
MONTANA STATE
CultureMap Dallas

Superstar Lizzo graces Dallas with special stop on North American tour

Singer/rapper/flutist Lizzo's upcoming "The Special Tour" will include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on October 28. The tour, which will hit 25 cities across North America in Fall 2022, will kick off on September 23 in Sunrise, Florida. She'll also play in Austin on October 25 and Houston on October 26. Atlanta rapper Latto will be the special guest on all dates.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KTAR.com

Sky Zone trampoline park to host grand opening party in Phoenix Saturday

PHOENIX — Sky Zone trampoline park is hosting a grand opening ceremony and party for its new central Phoenix location on Saturday. The celebration will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will include a ribbon cutting, free food, music, giveaways and appearances by Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix Suns Gorilla.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy