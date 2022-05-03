Multiple Valley concerts part of Live Nation $25 ticket week

Last week during HAIM’s tour stop at Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, noted A Goofy Movie Stan Alana Haim responded to a fan request by covering the Goofy Movie song “I2I.” (For context, “I2I,” pronounced “Eye To Eye,” was performed by Tevin Campbell as the character Powerline, who performs with Goofy and Max at a concert in Los Angeles at the 1995 animated movie’s end.) For even more context, the Licorice Pizza star has talked about her love for A Goofy Movie many times in the past, telling Vice in January: “People make fun of me, but my favorite movie is A Goofy Movie. If you haven’t seen it, you need to watch A Goofy Movie. It’s the best movie of all time.” Watch a snippet of HAIM’s “I2I” cover below.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO