More moisture and cooler temps for Wednesday

Tuesday, highs returned to the upper 50s and low 60s across the Front Range and plains. More rain and snow will impact Colorado's high country tonight, with a few showers rolling over the plains.

More rain and cooler weather is expected for Denver and the Eastern Plains on Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s. The risk of severe weather is low, but we could see a little thunder and lightning, with a few storms possible.

We're in for a nice warm up through the end of the week. Sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for Thursday, then 80s return Friday and Saturday!

