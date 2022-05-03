Maryland Apple store employees launch union drive - Washington Post

(Reuters) - A group of employees at an Apple Inc store in Maryland started a drive to form a union on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported.

Organizers at the Towson Mall store near Baltimore said they had signatures from more than 65% of employees who are likely to be eligible, according to the report here.

The union intends to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board in the coming days, the Washington Post said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Workers at an Apple store in Atlanta in April filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company’s first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.

Amazon.com Inc workers voted against unionizing a second warehouse in New York City, a ballot count on Monday showed, representing a defeat for labor organizers who just weeks ago secured their first U.S. win at the retailing giant.