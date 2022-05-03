ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Apple store employees launch union drive, Washington Post reports

 4 days ago
May 3 (Reuters) - A group of employees at an Apple Inc (AAPL.O) store in Maryland started a drive to form a union on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported.

Organizers at the Towson Mall store near Baltimore said they had signatures from more than 65% of employees who are likely to be eligible, according to the report.

The union intends to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board in the coming days, the Washington Post said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Workers at an Apple store in Atlanta in April filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms. read more

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) workers voted against unionizing a second warehouse in New York City, a ballot count on Monday showed, representing a defeat for labor organizers who just weeks ago secured their first U.S. win at the retailing giant. read more

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

