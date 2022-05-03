ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut House approves state budget; Senate to vote next

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48A2Pb_0fROcRge00

The Connecticut House has approved a new state budget that makes big investments in children, climate change, and paying down pension debt – but also includes historic tax cuts.

The budget heads to the state Senate for a vote today.

Gov. Ned Lamont says the budget includes the deepest cuts in state history.

Most parents will get a $250 rebate check - for up to three children.

There's also a car tax cut - for about half of Connecticut's towns -- and pensions will no longer be taxed - an effort to keep retirees from moving south.

Republicans say Connecticut can afford even bigger tax cuts.

The budget approves a 6.4% spending hike.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Plane's wing breaks off during extreme turbulence

Travelers lived some scary moments after part of a plane's wing broke off during extreme turbulence. The Federal Aviation Administration says it happened Thursday on an American Airlines jet headed from Charleston to Dallas-Fort Worth. Crew members noticed after diverting and safely landing in Birmingham. A passenger says most of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Republicans#The Connecticut House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
News 12

Bronx woman beaten and slashed in apartment building

A Bronx woman says she was beaten and slashed inside her apartment building earlier this week. Janay Frazier says she got into a verbal argument with her neighbor whose boyfriend got involved. Fraizer says her neighbor’s boyfriend took out a weapon and started slashing her. "He turned, turned again,...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Garbage truck hits, kills bicyclist in Brooklyn

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Sunset Park Thursday morning. Police say the driver of the truck left the scene. According to authorities, the driver of that truck who left the scene is likely unaware that they even hit the 35-year-old bicyclist. The victim was...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

72K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy