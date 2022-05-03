Connecticut House approves state budget; Senate to vote next

The Connecticut House has approved a new state budget that makes big investments in children, climate change, and paying down pension debt – but also includes historic tax cuts.

The budget heads to the state Senate for a vote today.

Gov. Ned Lamont says the budget includes the deepest cuts in state history.

Most parents will get a $250 rebate check - for up to three children.

There's also a car tax cut - for about half of Connecticut's towns -- and pensions will no longer be taxed - an effort to keep retirees from moving south.

Republicans say Connecticut can afford even bigger tax cuts.

The budget approves a 6.4% spending hike.