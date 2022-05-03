News to Know: Authorities arrest a shooting suspect in Quapaw, and the Joplin Fire Department changes its hiring policy

QUAPAW, Okla. – Authorities in Quapaw, Oklahoma arrest a suspect accused of shooting a man over the weekend. On Saturday morning police responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of South Chestnut in Quapaw. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and survived. Authorities later arrested 48-year-old Mark Daugherty for the shooting. Daugherty is charged with first degree attempted murder and possession of illegal drugs. Read more about this shooting arrest here.

ANDOVER, Kan. – The tornado that hit Andover, Kansas Friday night damaged more than 1,000 buildings, generated winds up to 165 miles per hour, and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long. According to Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell, up to 400 buildings in the Wichita, Kansas suburb are destroyed. The National Weather Service says the EF3 tornado injured several people, but did not take any lives. The twister was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Now is the time to be prepared for severe weather. In the event that you need to go shelter yourself, the Director of Emergency Management in Joplin advises that you have a change of clothes, water, a weather radio, a charger and a device that has local weather alerts. In Joplin, every public school has a FEMA shelter and so does Missouri Southern. If you have to shelter at your home and you don’t have a basement, go to the lowest floor in a room with no windows.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Fire Department is looking to fill some positions and they’re changing some of their hiring policies to do it. The JFD put out a Facebook post calling for people to apply to be firefighters. In the past the department required certain training and certifications as a pre-requisite for employment. Now, the department is taking a different approach to bringing in new recruits. The new policies mirror existing policies for the Joplin Police Department, which will now include paid training for newly-hired firefighters. Click here to learn more about the JFD’s hiring policies.

