Mendota to see utility location flags popping up ahead of broadband arrival

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to make sure Illinois shoppers know when there are supermarket discounts is now law. Before this law took effect, there were no rules about how prices and discounts are displayed during checkout. Supermarkets now must show the regular and sale price of items as they are rung up so customers can immediately learn if they are getting discounts.
A Dollar Tree manager in Bremen, Indiana was fired from their job after posting a controversial sign outside of the store last week. The sign apologized for the store being closed, and then called out the teenage workers at the store.
Residents in one city are lucky enough to potentially receive a $150 stimulus gas card to help offset rising gas prices. There will be 50,000 gas cards available loaded with $150. The cards will go out via lottery system in the city of Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed to...
We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
I always wonder why some abandoned places have all the furniture left behind like someone left in a rush. *NOTICE: By entering private/abandoned property you risk injuries, accidents, and possibly arrest. Trespassing is not encouraged. Enter at your own risk.*. In Barrington, Illinois there was a mansion with a 400-acre...
I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
Wondering what's going on with the massive swarm of gnats in the city lately? You're not alone. Many in Chicago have noticed a large population of gnats arriving this spring and while that may not be uncommon, this year's swarm is "unusually large," experts say. Social media has erupted in...
April 15, 1912 will allows remind us of the unsinkable grand ship the RMS Titanic, that well sank, but what happened to the survivors?. Some made their way to the Tri-States like Molly Brown and others made their way to Chicago to start over like Emily Maria Ryerson, who was one of six families that built a giant mansion in Chicago. That mansion, which has been a children's hospital during World War I, and split into luxury apartments is now for sale at a price tag of $13 million. The whole building is actually two separate apartments, one is listed for $5,650,000 and the other for $7,650,000 and both are stunning.
I'm not the end all be all when it comes to burgers but I do know a lot about some of the best spots for them in Illinois. So when I notice a restaurant that serves up those delicious patties in The Land of Lincoln that makes me go "Hmm, never heard of that place before." It makes me a bit suspicious.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A curious thing happened Tuesday – the City of Chicago came out with an offering of city tap water in a can, called "Chicagwa."
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans Tuesday for the new branding campaign to promote the city's water quality. It is a limited edition of cans featuring different designs by local artists.
"What we've done in investments that we've made is really step up our ability to deliver clean, safe drinking water to Chicagoans and our regional partners for decades to come," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
The Chicagwa can run features six different designs. The...
It's not uncommon to see these annoying insects this time of year, but the amount being reported already this year is staggering. While these are not insects that bite or sting, they are a complete annoyance and make any outdoor task unenjoyable. What makes it worse is that the sheer number of swarms are already the largest many experts have ever seen and warm spring weather hasn't even really arrived yet.
Are you drooling over this photo? I sure am. Sign me up for this pork chop. Of all of the industries hurt hard from the Pandemic, we all know the restaurant industry it still in recovery mode. First it was the automatic shut down. Then it was the restricted hours,...
METAMORA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state police are searching for a 47-year-old man who escaped a hospital transport near Woodford County Wednesday night. Police say Javier Aguirre, a Hoopeston native, escaped the transport at around 11:20 p.m. Illinois State Police Air Operations and K9 unit unsuccessfully searched the area for Aguirre. Aguirre is considered a […]
If you live in Illinois, you don't have to go too far to have the World's Best Italian Beef. I guess it makes sense we have the best on Earth. After all, Chicago is the home of the original. Here's the best part, you won't have to travel to The...
Have you ever been driving and wondered "how would a semi-trailer fit through there?" or "What would happen if a truck hit that?" It's a random thought, I know, but look up at objects above you're under a low ceiling of a structure. The next time you're waiting in a...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a fire at the Grand Regency Tuesday evening. It happened around 6:06 p.m. at the supportive living facility on Kishwaukee Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. There was a fire in the kitchen on the fourth floor, but the building’s sprinkler system brought the blaze under control. […]
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was stupid because of the price-point.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States, including over 130,000 residents in Illinois, who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services. More than $4 million in relief will be available to Illinois consumers. Under the...
