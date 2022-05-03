Officials: 5-alarm fire at apartment complex in Orange displaces at least 137

At least 137 people were displaced by a five-alarm fire overnight at an apartment complex in Orange, according to officials.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at 431 Park Ave.

A resident who was inside says she heard smoke alarms, adding neighbors were banging on doors to wake up people and help them get out.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced with temporary shelter, clothing and other necessities. The chief says they know the fire started in a third-floor apartment.

There are no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.