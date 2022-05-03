ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Hope, WV

Bible Conference and Commencement to Close the Year at ABC

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Appalachian Bible College invites the community to Spring Bible Conference Thursday and Friday, May 5–6. This year’s speakers are Dr. Bill Monroe, ABC alumnus and pastor of Florence Baptist Temple (Florence, SC), and Dr. Daniel Davey, president of Virginia Beach Theological Seminary (Virginia Beach, VA). Both men will present messages around the theme “Servants Under the Yoke.”

Spring Bible Conference morning sessions begin at 8:30 AMand evening sessions at 7:00 PM in Anderson Hall. Nursery is provided during the evening sessions. The schedule and video stream link is available at abc.edu/bible-conference.

The baccalaureate Class of 2022 will present their Senior Class Program on Friday afternoon at 2:30. Commencement will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM. The public is welcome in Anderson Hall or may view the services online: abc.edu/live.

