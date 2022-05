NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Dish Network Inc., down $5.26 to $22.22. The satellite television provider's first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts. Cigna Corp., up $14.82 to $266.90. The health insurer reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue. NRG...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO