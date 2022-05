Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a pair of shootings that left two people injured overnight Friday. Officers responded to Columbia Ave. for the report of a man that was shot around 11:09 p.m. Upon arrival, they learned that a 20-year-old man was already taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle after being shot at least once in the upper body. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO