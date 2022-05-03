ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash causes lane closure, delays on I-90 in Albany

By Michael O'Brien
UPDATE: All lanes are open

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The right lane is closed on I-90 at the westbound Exit ramp to Exit 6A in Albany. The lane is closed because of a crash.

5 things to know this Tuesday, May 3

The crash also caused delays around the area.

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

