Verbatim has this week launched its write once SSD in Japan in the form of the SWOVA128G offering a storage capacity of 128 GB. The external drive is equipped with a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 connection enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices. The unique feature of the latest SSD from Verbatim is its “write once” and it has been designed to replace optical media allowing you to write data to the drive but removing the ability to change it at a later point in time.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO