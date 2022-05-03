Inside the Met Gala: Glitter, glamour and 275,000 pink roses

A strong cast makes Claudia Rankine’s exploration of the ‘invisibility of whiteness’ compelling. Alex tells Charlotte he is angry that “your people” are being incarcerated. He seems not to notice her quietly spoken response: “Why not just say people?” The two have just met in the Manhattan loft apartment of Black Lives Matter activist and student Alex’s art-collector parents. Charles and Virginia specialise in African American art, and art with a “racial theme”. As Virginia puts it, gesturing to examples on display around the sparkling dinner table and white sofas, the couple’s “commitment is on the walls” (in Debbie Duru’s set, the images are not shown but are suggested to the audience’s imagination by super-size, gallery-style descriptor panels). Charlotte is being introduced to the couple by their friend and art dealer, Eric, who hopes that they will invest in her work. When Charles, impressed by Charlotte’s “measured” demeanour, considers inviting her to join the board of his foundation, Eric responds: “That would solve the diversity issue.”

