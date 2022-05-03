ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

India's Largest IPO Raises $736M Ahead of Listing, Attracts Foreign Investment

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUhZO_0fROPtx900
  • India’s largest-ever public offering has attracted anchor investors, including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean government, raising ₹56.3 billion ($736 million) ahead of its initial public offering, Bloomberg reports.
  • The 123 anchor investors joining Life Insurance Corp of India’s IPO committed to purchasing shares at ₹949 per share, the top end of a marketed range.
  • LIC is the country’s oldest insurer and had the market to itself until the government opened it up to the private competition in 2000.
  • LIC has a 60% market share of India’s 24-company-strong life insurance market, Bloomberg notes.
  • Due to the Ukraine crisis, the Indian government has pared back its original fundraising goal by ~ 60%.
  • The investors included the Norwegian fund, the Singapore government, and 15 domestic mutual funds accounting for 71% of the anchor allocation.
  • The IPO previously drew comparisons with the $29.4 billion listing of Gulf oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
  • Orders from retail investors for the listing, which could raise ₹210 billion in total, will be taken starting on May 4.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bank Analysis On Why Bitcoin Can't Serve As An Inflation Hedge

One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America Corp BAC, has recently stated that Bitcoin BTC/USD cannot serve as an inflation hedge. In its recent research paper, the bank mentioned that Bitcoin keeps trading in tandem with the U.S. stocks despite being promoted as a haven asset.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bans Approaching For Wheat And Oil Exports?

India is mulling the idea of restricting the export of its locally grown wheat. Such a move would likely upset the global supply chain of wheat, adding to the list of events that have impacted the market for this cash crop in 2022. While India hasn't traditionally been a major exporter of wheat, the supply concerns that developed from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has meant importers have been looking elsewhere, including India.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Lazetrader Launches Its Disruptive Technology Leveraging AI for Forex Trading

Singapore-based fintech company, Lazetrader, announces the launch of Lazeer AI, its AI trading software to enable Forex traders make consistent profits with little efforts. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the global financial markets following the launch of a revolutionary trading solution, Lazeer AI, by Lazetrader. Technological advancements in the financial and trading industry that has led to the emergence of artificial intelligence trading has enabled the use of complex algorithms to analyse and optimise market data for fast execution of trade orders. Consequently, Lazetrader aims to bring the future of Forex trading home for as many people as possible with the launch of its software.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Here's How EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED Has Performed Since Its IPO

EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED EDBL opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in November 2021. The company agreed to initially offer 2.93 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock decreased 3.67% from its opening price of $3.0 to its closing price of $2.89.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Foreign Investment#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Singaporean#Bloomberg#Lic#Indian#Norwegian#Saudi Arabian#Wikimedia Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Study Shows Omicron As Severe As Previous COVID Variants: Reuters

A large U.S. study has found that the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in earlier studies that it was more transmissible but less severe, Reuters report. "We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy