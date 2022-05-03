ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell Police investigating shooting into car on Stewart Avenue

By Tyler Thrasher
 5 days ago

CITY OF HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting incident on Stewart Avenue.

On Monday, May 2, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue for the report of shots fired.

Once officers arrived on scene, they determined a vehicle was struck by gunfire as it passed through the area. Further investigation revealed 21-year-old Dedric Taggart as the offender, according to police. There were no reported injuries.

Warrants have been obtained for discharge of a firearm in the city limits, reckless handling of a firearm, attempted malicious wounding, shoot or throw missile at an occupied vehicle, and shoot or discharge a firearm across the roadway.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone with information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2202.

Comments / 3

MissDrewifyoumeanit
4d ago

Young people has lost their minds find something constructive and productive to do… Go cut grass for the elderly if you don’t know how to do anything else .. smh

