Hilton Hotels Reports Mixed Q1 Results; Q2, FY22 EPS Outlook Misses Consensus

Sipp Industries, Inc. SIPC has received an order for its newly developed THC Nano-Infused Body Lotion which will be branded and marketed under the “Aveina” brand. Aveina is expected to be on the shelves by the end of the month at legally operated medical marijuana dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma. Sipp Industries has partnered with its exclusive distributor, Argent Cannabis, with access to hundreds of dispensaries. Aveina will be sold in 4 oz sizes containing a potent 500mg of Nano THC. Sipp Industries claims that the lotion has 95% THC bio-availability.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO