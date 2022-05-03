Denison Duo Wins Hawkeye Ten Conference Title

(Red Oak) On Monday, Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens of Denison captured the number #1 boy’s doubles title at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tennis Tournament at the indoor facility at the Red Oak YMCA. The Denison duo defeated Paul and Elijah Schuster of Shenandoah (3-0) for the title.

The team of Ethan Sturm and Clevi Johnson, of Atlantic finished third overall with an (8-5) win over Harger and Kirsch from Glenwood.

In number #2 doubles, Paul Schlacter and Dylan Gray of Shenandoah defeated Curnyn and Hipnar, of Denison for the title. White and Johnson of Lewis Central finished third, Andersen-Getter of Glenwood fourth, Krause-Reinecke of Kuemper fifth, and Bryan York and Easton O’Brien, of Atlantic finished sixth.

The singles tournament is today.