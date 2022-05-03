ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, IA

Denison Duo Wins Hawkeye Ten Conference Title

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Red Oak) On Monday, Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens of Denison captured the number #1 boy’s doubles title at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tennis Tournament at the indoor facility at the Red Oak YMCA. The Denison duo defeated Paul and Elijah Schuster of Shenandoah (3-0) for the title.

The team of Ethan Sturm and Clevi Johnson, of Atlantic finished third overall with an (8-5) win over Harger and Kirsch from Glenwood.

In number #2 doubles, Paul Schlacter and Dylan Gray of Shenandoah defeated Curnyn and Hipnar, of Denison for the title. White and Johnson of Lewis Central finished third, Andersen-Getter of Glenwood fourth, Krause-Reinecke of Kuemper fifth, and Bryan York and Easton O’Brien, of Atlantic finished sixth.

The singles tournament is today.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Regional Golf Assignments

(State) Regional Golf Assignments are out from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Class 1A and 2A will have two rounds of qualifying. The first round of regional play will be on Friday, May 13th with the second round on Wednesday, May 18th. Class 3A and 4A have one round of regional play which will take place on Wednesday, May 18th. Click on the following links to see the assignments for each class.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Boy’s Tennis Team Wins Triangular

(Atlantic) Atlantic swept St. Albert and Southwest Valley in a boy’s tennis triangular on Friday at Atlantic. The Trojans downed the Falcons 6-3, and defeated Southwest Valley 6-3. In the girls’ St. Albert swept the Trojans 9-0, and Southwest Valley beat Atlantic 6-3. The results are posted below.
ATLANTIC, IA
The Hawk Eye

The sixth weekly Iowa girls soccer rankings released May 5, 2022 by IGHSAU

The sixth weekly Iowa high school girls soccer rankings released May 5, 2022 by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 1. West Des Moines Valley (12-0); 2. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (10-3); 3. Ankeny Centennial (11-2); 4. Ankeny (12-1); 5. Waukee Northwest (10-1); 6. Linn-Mar (11-2); 7. Pleasant Valley (10-4); 8. West Des Moines Dowling (7-3); 9. Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1); 10. Bettendorf (9-2); 11. Muscatine (5-4); 12. Iowa City High (5-3); 13. Cedar Falls (8-2); 14. Johnston (7-4); 15. Dubuque Hempstead (8-3). Dropped out: Sioux City East (14).
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (5-6-22)

Boys’ Soccer ScoresSpencer 4, Bishop Heelan 2Sioux City North 3, Sioux City West 1Storm Lake 4, Unity Christian 1Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1, West Sioux 0 Girls’ Soccer ScoresBishop Heelan 1, Spencer 0Le Mars 6, Spirit Lake 2Unity Christian 4, Storm Lake 0West Sioux 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Oak, IA
Sports
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Red Oak, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Denison, IA
Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
City
Denison, IA
Western Iowa Today

Boys Substate Soccer Assignments

(State) Substate assignments for the 2022 IHSAA soccer postseason are now available. The first round of postseason games in all three classes is scheduled for Thursday, May 19. Second round substate games will be played on Monday, May 23, and substate final games are set for Wednesday, May 25. Eight...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Golf Summary from Friday, May 6th

CAM took home all the medals from 5X80 on Friday with girls medalist Reese Snyder shooting 50 and runner-up Mady McKee carding a 52. Boys medalist Chase Jahde delivered a 38. Seth Hensley shot 43 to finish as the runner-up. The Underwood girls shot a 226 to beat Riverside’s 236....
UNDERWOOD, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Purdue – game one

Iowa baseball defeated Purdue, 5-2, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City in game one of their three-game series on Friday. Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur pitched just over eight innings. Through 96 pitches, Mazur struck out three batters. Iowa scored all five runs in the third inning. Purdue scratched across...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewis Central
Erie Times News

On Campus: Fairview basketball standouts pick colleges

James Sitter and Logan Frazao helped the Fairview boys basketball team win 25 games and a District 10 championship this past winter. The two also played key roles in Fairview winning the Region 5 title and reaching the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals, which tied a program record for the longest playoff run.
FAIRVIEW, PA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Brady Horstmann

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Xavier Senior tennis player Brady Horstmann hopes to go out with a bang in his Senior season. Brady is 10-2 on the year in No. 1 singles play, and hopes bring home some more hardware this season.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Track Summary from Thursday, May 5th

Team champs at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet were the Lewis Central boys and Glenwood girls. Local highlights, interviews, and a link to the full results can be found HERE. Wayne and Lenox were winners of a two division girls meet at Mount Ayr. Nodaway Valley took 2nd in Class A and Griswold was the runner-up in Class B.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy