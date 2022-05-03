One NOLA school gives you ‘the word’ for GiveNOLA Day

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — By word of mouth, they spread the word.

All the words, in fact, that make their way into a poem.

It’s a good old-fashioned, new-fangled kind of poetry slam.

And the stars are students at Morris Jeff Middle School, in New Orleans.

It’s one of the three Morris Jeff Community Schools.

And Bill Wood wonders, “What exactly is a poetry slam?”

Lucas Jeansonne says, “A poetry slam is where a bunch of people read their original artwork and compete in a contest for the best person who performs and reads their poem wins.”

A poem can be the best way to say so much about who you are.

Sometimes, the best way to perform a poem is to sing it.

And they do that here.

Jalie Monge says, “I did that because I’ve been singing from a young age, I wanted to show everybody I can actually sing.”

Bill Wood says, “And you’ve really got something to sing this time?”

Jalie Monge says, “True words from the heart.”

A poem can pack a punch.

With wonder and wisdom.

And a poem can bring home a blue ribbon.

For every last word.

