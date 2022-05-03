ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Cannabis dispensary approved for Belleville

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBQoe_0fROHS1y00

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville’s City Council approved a plan for a cannabis dispensary.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported it will be built at the former site of Belleville Oncology along Twin Pyramid Parkway near the intersection of Illinois 15 and South 74th Street.

Based on an ordinance passed in 2019, the city will collect three percent of the sales at the dispensary.

