Off the Beaten Path: Capital Walls

By Cassie Hudson
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Started in 2016, Capital Walls is a public art project in Albany created to inspire the community with uplifting and thought-provoking works of public art. Since its inception, they’ve completed more than fifteen murals in the city.

Capital Walls is an endeavor by the Albany Center Gallery and Albany Barn with support from the Albany Parking Authority. The group works with local, regional, national and international artists to add vibrant works of art to the Capital Region.

‘Gems of Troy’: Largest public art project in city’s history completed

“I think Albany definitely stands out as far as the artwork and the artwork messages. We want to uplift, inspire and educate people through our public art and I think it’s really doing that and we’re excited to see how many more we can do in the next few years,” said Tony Iadicicco, executive director of Albany Center Gallery.

Want to track down the murals? This map will guide you on your travels!

Movable mural aims to give voice to homeless

If you have pictures you want to share on social media, use #CapitalWalls to join the online conversation.

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

