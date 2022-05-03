ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More showers Thursday evening

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we do clear up through Wednesday, it will not last. We have yet another rain...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Cloudy & "Cooler" Thursday

We had an absolutely beautiful day Wednesday, with sunshine & highs in the 60s. Thursday will be the opposite of that unfortunately, with cloudy skies cooling us back to the middle to upper 50s. The clouds will give out to a little rain Thursday as well, just not a soaking rain, only a few light showers.
KAAL-TV

Sun pops out, enjoyable day

Clouds will be clearing quickly on Friday from northwest to southeast. This may keep the temperatures just a couple ticks cooler overall in NE Iowa but all will be aiming for the middle/upper 60s across the area. We'll call it partly cloudy overall. Thinking about heading out to the golf...
KAAL-TV

Happy Friday!

TGIF everyone! After starting out with a few clouds, skies clear up with more sunshine than clouds expected. Wind will remain light, with highs heading back into the middle to upper 60s, possibly a few lower 70s here and there. Be sure to get outside and soak up the sunshine any way you can! That includes tonight, as the space station will be visible twice very early Saturday morning.
KAAL-TV

Alert Day issued for Monday

As temperatures pop for early next week, we'll get the moisture to come back too. This is thunderstorm fuel and we'll have a stalled out frontal boundary nearby to provide the spark. Monday evening is the timeframe to watch for scattered storms to develop. Placement will greatly follow where that...
KAAL-TV

Nature Is Bringing Mom Rain & A Few Rumbles

Our Mother's Day Weekend won't be a complete wash-out, with rain wrapping up by Friday afternoon, allowing for a beautiful forecast for Saturday. Sunny & in the upper 60s, if not the low 70s for Saturday! Maybe celebrate Mother's Day early, outside, on Saturday, as a little rain & a few rumbles return to the forecast for Mother's Day. It won't be a complete soaker for Sunday, enough though to bring you & mom inside from planting her garden on her day! Highs stay nice for mom though in the middle 60s, even with the few t-storms in the forecast!
KAAL-TV

Rain spoils Mother's Day

Showers are looking likely for Mother's Day from mid-morning into the afternoon. That's the prime portion of the day to see warming. As it rains, temps will be in the low 50s. We'll see some small gains late to reach the upper 50s for highs. Amounts will generally be 1/10"...
KAAL-TV

Surging into next week

Temperatures reach up into the 80s for the first time since October 1st early next week. A streak of warmer days will influence development of thunderstorms at times. But in between, we'll get a chance to warm. Tuesday looks to be one of the cooler days where we slip to the west side of a cold front. But it roars back to allow the warm air to surge in for Wednesday. We'll target the low to mid 80s. Potential is even higher if we can avoid rain during the day. Take a look at the raw data.
KAAL-TV

Showers and occasional thunder spoil Mother's Day

Unfortunately, we will not be getting another day of beautiful skies like the past two. Sunday will be filled with showers on and off through most of the day. The peak of rainfall and activity will likely come through the morning before lightening up after noon. It is during the morning hours when we could hear the occasional thunder, but it won't be widespread. None of this activity will be severe. Rainfall totals will depend how the "heavier downpours" are looking for early Sunday morning, but don't expect anything more than an inch (with several communities failing to even reach half an inch).
KAAL-TV

Going 55 to 80 like a trooper turning off the highway

The 50s of today will soon turn into 80s. Okay... so the weather will still be looking for that trooper a bit as we get up to speed. 60s return for the next three days before the 80s. A warm front eclipses the area on Sunday night... this will open...
KAAL-TV

A Few Storms For Mom

After a very nice couple of days Friday & Saturday, we are going to see a few showers return to the area early on Mother's Day. It won't be a soaking rain, or a complete wash-out, but a few more showers and storms are returning to the area later in the day. Pockets of brief heavy rain will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. That means mom will have to be inside briefly, but can go back out to her garden between the passing t-storms.
KAAL-TV

"The Longest Night" - May 6, 1965

It is called "The Longest Night", & it has that nickname for a reason. May 6, 1965 started out as an ordinary warm, humid, & breezy summer day in the Twin Cities, and it would end as the worst tornado outbreak for the Twin Cities Metro Area, still to this date. Between 6:08 PM - 8:14 PM that night, at least 6 tornadoes (later studies suggest upwards of 10 possible) tore through the Twin Cities, sadly killing 13 & injuring nearly 700. It is amazing though, this number was so low, as this tragic event unfolded before our warning technology we have today. This was the first time sirens were sounded for severe weather in the Twin Cities as well, aiding in saving lives that night. Even though this event took place well before I was born, it will always stay with me, as I learned about it every May 6 in school. The tornadoes even hit close to home, LITERALLY, as one of the EF-4s that night was right behind the house I would eventually grow up in later on. This was one of the many events that sparked my interest in becoming a broadcast meteorologist. A position I am happy to say I've been in, living the dream if you will, for the last 15 years (this August)! --Meteorologist Jim Peterson.
KAAL-TV

Going to be feeling like Summer

If you enjoyed the 70s that we experienced on Saturday, that will not compare to the warmest stretch of weather so far in 2022. We will be hitting 80s for the first time this year, with Thursday being the warmest day as of now. A warm front will eventually move through early Monday, and this warm front will set the tone for the whole week.
