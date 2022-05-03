ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA: Son accused in deadly stabbing of his father in Lynn

By Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago

LYNN, Mass. — A 58-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Lynn and police have charged his son.

The victim, Michael Tully, was rushed to Salem Hospital after police responded to 36 Myrtle Street in Lynn, just before 6:00 pm on Monday.

His son, 22-year-old Thomas Tully, was arraigned Tuesday in Lynn District Court. He is charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

The defendant was held without bail and a probably cause hearing will take place on May 31.

The Essex District Attorney’s office says the case is under investigation by Lynn Police, Essex State Police detectives, and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas Tully appears in Lynn District Court Tuesday afternoon

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

