San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Gives 2022 is underway!

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5KuP_0fROCZtA00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Gives, the annual 24-hour giving event, is off and running. Every year thousands of people across the Concho Valley join together in an effort to raise money for community non-profits.

KLST’s Erin Hunter is joined by Janet Karcher, Vice President of Development and Marketing for the San Angelo Area Foundation, to find out just how important this event is for the community and discuss the value of philanthropic giving.

Since 2015, more than $13.5 million has been raised through San Angelo Gives. In 2021, San Angelo Gives raised more than $3.7 million for local organizations and that number is expected to grow this year.

