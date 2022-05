SLED arrest man for child neglect Getty Images

South Carolina News

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Mark Benjamin ‘Ben’ Ignatowicz, 33, for Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person. Details of the investigation are in the attached warrant.

SLED was requested by the York County Sheriff’s Office. Ignatowicz was booked at the Moss Justice Center in York County. The case will be prosecuted by the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.