Alana Haim covers ‘A Goofy Movie’ track at fan’s request

By Patrick Clarke
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlana Haim has performed a cover of the song ‘I2I’, which appears in the 1995 Disney animation A Goofy Movie, following an audience request. Haim has expressed her love of the film on multiple occasions, telling Vice in January: “People make fun of me, but my favourite movie is A Goofy...

Lady Gaga arrived to Top Gun 2 premiere in a flying dress

Planes were not the only thing airborne at the recent premiere for Top Gun 2 in San Diego. Actor and recording artist, Lady Gaga stole the show with an eccentric helicopter outfit, that literally lifted the star up into the air and had her flying down the walkway to the big screen.
Charli XCX Protégé Elio Learns to ‘Luv My Brain’ on Dreamy Bop

Click here to read the full article. Your fave pop girlies love her and you should, too. On Friday, Elio — the British songstress behind songs like “@elio.irl” and “Jackie Onassis” — dropped her sweet, dreamy single “Luv My Brain,” the second taste of her upcoming mixtape, Elio’s Inferno, which Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. “I Luv My Brain” was the first track she wrote for her upcoming project. “It’s about learning to appreciate my brain for all that it does and allows me to do while also acknowledging that it can be a bit difficult a lot of the time. I’ve had...
See Maluma Bring Out Madonna at Medellín Concert

Click here to read the full article. Madonna made a not-so-surprise appearance Saturday night at Maluma’s all-star homecoming show in Medellín, with the Material Girl joining the Colombian singer onstage to perform two songs. In the encore portion of the concert — which streamed live on Prime Video and already featured guests like Feid, Blessd and Grupo Firme — Madonna stormed the Estadio Atanasio Girardot stage to sing, naturally, “Medellín,” their collaboration from Madonna’s 2019 LP Madame X, as well as her 2000 hit “Music.” Madonna also shared rehearsal footage from the provocative performance: View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Lady Gaga shares dramatic video for ‘Top Gun’ song ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga has shared a dramatic new video for her Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack contribution, ‘Hold My Hand’ – scroll down the page to watch it now. The song was released earlier this week (May 3), marking the star’s first piece of new solo material since 2020’s ‘Chromatica’.
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
Al Pacino's new girlfriend is more than five decades younger than him, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early April 2022, starting with this duo… On April 13, Page Six reported that, according to a source, 81-year-old actor Al Pacino started dating Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old socialite and aspiring film producer Noor Alfallah, sometime "during the pandemic." Said the source, "She mostly dates very rich older men. … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money." Noor — who's more than five decades younger than her current beau — also previously romanced billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, who's 60. Meanwhile, Al's last girlfriend, "Weeds" actress Meital Dohan, infamously called him "an elderly man" in early 2020 after they called it quits. "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino," she said at the time.
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
Katie Holmes ‘Absolutely Smitten’ With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III: He’s Met Her Mom ‘Multiple Times’

Katie Holmes’ name was on everyone’s lips after she was photographed kissing a new beau on Thursday, April 28. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, looked incredibly happy packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III, causing a commotion with fans who want to know more about this new romance! A source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Katie is “absolutely smitten” with the Broadway-performing bassist.
Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
