BN3TH knows a thing or two about outfitting guys with the best underwear on Earth. Famous for its patented MyPakage Pouch Technology, the design delivers dimensional support, with a chafe-free and breathable build that should prevent the need for constant adjustments throughout the day. That technology is the centerpiece of BN3TH's Runner’s High 2n1 short, with the philosophy that peak comfort means peak performance. Whether you're running a marathon or just going for a casual jog, the Runner's High short packs in thoughtful features like a perforated back yoke (for breathability), a rear zipper pocket (for unobtrusive storage) and Ionic+ fabric (which is treated with an anti-microbial technology that will help keep the shorts stink-free — no matter how many times you wash them).

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO